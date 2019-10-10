Economic Report: Low consumer inflation opens the door for Fed to cut interest rates further

Consumer inflation in the U.S. was held in check in September by falling prices of gasoline and used vehicles, offsetting increases in rent and prepared foods. The low and stable rate of inflation gives the Federal Reserve the leeway to cut interest rates again.
