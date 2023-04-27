The 30-year mortgage rate is averaging 6.43%, Freddie Mac said in its latest weekly survey on Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Here’s how to decode your college financial aid package - April 27, 2023
- Distributed Ledger: Coinbase vs. the SEC: Will their legal battle provide clarity on regulation for other crypto companies? - April 27, 2023
- : ‘I find bodies beautiful at all stages and states of existence.’ New book explores sex and the older adult. - April 27, 2023