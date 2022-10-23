The 30-year mortgage rate is averaging at 6.94%, Freddie Mac said in its latest weekly survey on Thursday.
Read Full Story
- Economic Report: Mortgage rates surge to a 20-year high, leading to steep decline in home sales - October 23, 2022
- : Adjustable-rate mortgage applications rise to highest level since March 2008 — as house buyers bet on rates falling. - October 23, 2022
- The Moneyist: ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser? - October 23, 2022
Discussion about this post