Mortgage applications fell 3.7% in the latest week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.91%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Michael Kors parent Capri’s stock falls after company swings to loss as revenue slides 10.5% - May 31, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil slumps after weak China manufacturing data - May 31, 2023
- BookWatch: I made 40 grand in a single month as a multi-level marketer. Here’s why I quit. - May 31, 2023