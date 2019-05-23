Economic Report: New-home sales slump 7% in April after reaching the best level of the cycle

Sales of newly-constructed homes fell but sales figures from earlier months were found to be much higher, painting a drastically different picture of the residential construction landscape than earlier narratives.
