Canceled flights. Bare shelves at grocery stores. Reduced bus schedules. Schools closed due to staff shortages. The rapid spread of omicron is threatening to sharply slow the U.S. economy and increase already-high inflation.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Omicron worsens labor shortage, slows economy — and could boost inflation - January 10, 2022
- Futures Movers: Oil ends lower as traders weigh supply disruptions and omicron’s threat to energy demand - January 10, 2022
- Portillo’s launching first drive-through only location - January 10, 2022