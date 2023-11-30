Pending home sales fell 1.5% to a record low reading of 71.4 in October, according to the monthly index released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). This is the lowest level since the index was started in 2001.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Realtor.com forecasts 30-year mortgage rate below 7% by April - November 30, 2023
- Porch pirates? What to do if a package is stolen from your doorstep. - November 30, 2023
- Market Extra: U.S. bond index heads for best month of returns in almost 4 decades amid rate-cut hopes - November 30, 2023