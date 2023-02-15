Sales at U.S. retailers jumped 3% in January — the biggest increase in almost two years — as Americans flocked to stores at the start of the new year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: U.S. industrial output flat in January, continuing a weak trend - February 15, 2023
- U.S. industrial-production reading flat in January - February 15, 2023
- The Human Cost: ‘It’s amazing how many guys use a picture from 10 years ago’: Will Tinder video dating smoke out creeps, time wasters and liars? - February 15, 2023