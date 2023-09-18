U.S. inflation has slowed sharply from a 40-year peak of 9.1% and it’s gotten an assist from a surprising source: Falling medical costs. But that’s ending.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Arm’s stock already draws a bearish call: ‘It is too soon to declare them an AI winner’ - September 18, 2023
- Europe Markets: SocGen shares slump in tough start to the week for European stocks - September 18, 2023
- U.S. News college rankings: Duke up, UChicago down — and Princeton is No. 1 - September 18, 2023