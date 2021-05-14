Sales at U.S. retailers fell flat in April after a blockbuster gain in the prior month when the government sent out $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans — the third report in the past week that suggests the economy is hitting fresh headwinds.
- Economic Report: Sales at U.S. retailers fall flat in April as stimulus boosts fades - May 14, 2021
- The Fed: U.S. industrial output up 0.7% in April, despite drag from autos - May 14, 2021
- The Margin: Meet Elise Stefanik, who just replaced Liz Cheney as the No. 3 Republican in the House - May 14, 2021