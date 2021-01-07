The large service side of the U.S. economy grew somewhat faster in December despite a record increase in coronavirus cases, as companies took hope in the rollout of vaccines and looked toward the future. The ISM non-manufacturing index rose to 57.2% from 55.9%.
- The Wall Street Journal: The FBI is asking the public to help identify rioters at the Capitol - January 7, 2021
- Economic Report: Service side of U.S. economy speeds up in December, but virus hurts employment - January 7, 2021
- : Re-impeach? 25th Amendment? Various ideas floated to end the Trump era now - January 7, 2021