U.S. pending home sales rose in July, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Fed funds futures traders see slightly greater chances of no further Fed rate hikes in 2023, after U.S. data - August 30, 2023
- Economic Report: Signed contracts for U.S. homes rise for the second month in a row - August 30, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices climb to 3-week high as traders await U.S. inflation, labor-market data - August 30, 2023