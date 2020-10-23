Economic Report: Stimulus stalemate threatens more hardship and slower recovery, economists warn

The failure of Washington to deliver another big dose of stimulus before the election probably won’t tip the U.S. back into recession, economists say, but the lapse in aid threatens to destroy more businesses, inflict greater pain on millions of unemployed Americans and drag out a recovery.
