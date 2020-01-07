Economic Report: The huge service side of the U.S. economy sped up at the end of 2019, ISM finds

The huge service side of the U.S. economy sped up at the end of 2019, coinciding with solid holiday sales and reduced trade tensions with China. The Institute for Supply Management’s survey of service-oriented companies such as banks retailers and restaurants rose to a four-month high of 55% in December.
