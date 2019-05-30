The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened slightly in April, rising to a seasonally adjusted $72.1 billion from $71.9 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday in an “advanced” look at the data.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: ‘Socially responsible’ investors may have unwittingly backed police-state surveillance in China - May 30, 2019
- Economic Report: Trade deficit widens in April as exports and imports drop - May 30, 2019
- NewsWatch: ‘Fragile’ stock markets are not ready to fall apart yet, says Morgan Stanley CEO - May 30, 2019