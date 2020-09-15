The U.K. jobs market took a step backwards in August, with the unemployment rate edging higher and the number of workers falling.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: U.K. employment picture worsens in August as payrolls fall, unemployment rate increases - September 15, 2020
- The Moneyist: I moved into my in-laws home. My husband wants to pay his parents’ mortgage, but it will come out of my income. How can I protect myself? - September 15, 2020
- Asia Markets: Asian markets mixed as China reports encouraging economic growth - September 15, 2020