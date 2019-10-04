Economic Report: U.S. adds 136,000 jobs in September, unemployment rate hits 50-year low

The U.S. created 136,000 new jobs in September, while the unemployment rate hit a new cycle low of 3.5%, the Labor Department said Friday.
