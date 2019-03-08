Economic Report: U.S. adds meager 20,000 jobs in February to mark smallest increase in 17 months

American businesses and other employers created the fewest new jobs in February in 17 months, the latest sign of a broader slowdown in the U.S. economy. The economy added just 20,000 new jobs last month, but in some good news, unemployment fell and wages rose sharply.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- UPDATE: Tilray shares fall 7% premarket as Jefferies initiates coverage with underperform rating - March 8, 2019
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock down 6% after latest trial of Makena fails to meet primary endpoints - March 8, 2019
- NewsWatch: U.S. adds meager 20,000 jobs in February to mark smallest increase in 17 months - March 8, 2019