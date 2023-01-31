The U.S. and global economies are set to slow in 2023 as central banks ramp up their inflation fight, but the forecast is “less gloomy” compared to last fall.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: U.S. and global economies may have dodged a bullet, IMF says, but they’re still in a danger zone - January 30, 2023
- The Wall Street Journal: Samsung operating profits sink 69% in fourth quarter on weaker demand - January 30, 2023
- : Paramount+ and Showtime to integrate content, rebrand later this year - January 30, 2023