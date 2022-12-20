Construction on new U.S. homes fell 0.5% in November, the Commerce Department said Tuesday
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘Secure 2.0′ retirement in, cannabis banking out: Here are the details of lawmakers’ big year-end spending package - December 20, 2022
- : Even with the mortgage-rate surge, houses for sale remain in short supply in cities and towns - December 20, 2022
- MarketWatch Live: A ‘Santa Claus rally’ this month would be the seventh straight - December 20, 2022