Total U.S. consumer credit rose by $15.3 billion in February, down from a revised $19.5 billion in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips give you the inside scoop on the market’s favorite flavor - April 7, 2023
- : What will happen to your pets after you die? Make a plan for your furry friends. - April 7, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. consumer credit grows at solid rate in February - April 7, 2023