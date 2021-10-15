Economic Report: U.S. consumer sentiment slips to near record lows as confidence in Biden policies ‘significantly’ declines

The University of Michigan’s gauge of consumer sentiment fell to a preliminary October reading of 71.4 from a final September reading of 72.8. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 73.
