U.S consumer spending rose modestly in December to cap off a decent holiday shopping season, but the increase in outlays in 2019 was the smallest in three years. A key measure of inflation, meanwhile, accelerated to the highest rate of the year, though it’s still quite low.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Chevron swings to large net loss and sales miss expectations; stock falls - January 31, 2020
- Economic Report: U.S. worker pay and benefits no longer growing faster despite unemployment at 50-year low - January 31, 2020
- Economic Report: U.S. consumer spending posts modest gain in December as inflation accelerates - January 31, 2020