Turns out hiring wasn’t quite as strong in 2018 and early 2019 as the government initially reported — by about a half-million jobs. The U.S. economy had about 501,000 fewer jobs as of March 2019
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: U.S. created 501,000 fewer jobs since 2018 than previously reported, new figures show - August 24, 2019
- Mounting China trade tensions to keep Wall Street on edge and the economy under a cloud - August 24, 2019
- News cycle is daily reminder of Big Tech’s antitrust vulnerabilities - August 24, 2019