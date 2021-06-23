A measure of the nation’s debt to other countries surged by almost 12% in the first quarter to the highest level in 14 years largely because of record U.S. trade deficits during the pandemic.
- : NFL player Carl Nassib donated $100K to The Trevor Project — 5 other LGBTQ groups to support during Pride Month - June 23, 2021
- Southwest’s Gary Kelly to give up CEO post and serve as executive chairman - June 23, 2021
- Economic Report: U.S. current account deficit surges to 14-year high – no thanks to record trade gap - June 23, 2021