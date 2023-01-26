Orders for manufactured goods jumped 5.6% in December because of a flush of new contracts for Boeing passenger planes, but business investment was weak again in another sign of a corroding U.S. economy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: U.S. durable-goods orders jump 5.6% — but the details paint a more dismal picture - January 26, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. economy grew a sturdy 2.9% at the end of 2022, GDP shows — but don’t look for a repeat soon - January 26, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Tesla stock ready to soar on Thursday, as analysts say latest results may quiet the bears for now - January 26, 2023