Economic Report: U.S. economy grew rapidly in November, Markit surveys show, but shortages persist

U.S. businesses grew rapidly in November, but they are still being hampered by ongoing labor and supply shortages that are feeding the biggest burst of inflation in 31 years and constraining an economic recovery.
