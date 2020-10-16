The U.S. government ran a budget deficit of $3.1 trillion in the fiscal year that ended in September in order to pay for the largest fiscal response to an economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Top Ten: Weekend reads: How to divide income — a marital money spat - October 16, 2020
- Economic Report: U.S. federal budget deficit soars to record$3.1 trillion in 2020 - October 16, 2020
- : What will put the final nail in the fiscal stimulus coffin? The calendar, maybe - October 16, 2020