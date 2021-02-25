The U.S. economy expanded at an annual 4.1% pace in the fourth quarter instead of 4%, revised government data show.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Here’s Jim Cramer’s theory of the emerging strategy at GameStop as its chief financial officer exits - February 25, 2021
- Economic Report: U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth raised slightly to 4.1% - February 25, 2021
- Market Snapshot: Dow futures flat and broader market set to slump after jobless claims report - February 25, 2021