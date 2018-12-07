Economic Report: U.S. gains 155,000 jobs, unemployment stays at 3.7% in plain-vanilla November labor report

The still-expanding economy created 155,000 new jobs in November to keep the unemployment rate at a 49-year low, a reassuring sign amid fresh worries over whether a nine-and-a-half-year-old expansion is starting to wobble.
