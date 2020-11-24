Economic Report: U.S. home prices surge to 6-year high in September, Case-Shiller shows

The cost of buying a house rose sharply again in September and by one measure hit a six-year high , a Case-Shiller index showed, signaling that prospective buyers are unlikely to find better deals any time soon.
