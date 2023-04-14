U.S. industrial output rose 0.4% in March, boosted by strong gain in utility output, the Federal Reserve said Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: These five Wall Street veterans have 230 years of combined experience. Here’s why they are bearish on stocks - April 14, 2023
- : As McCarthy heads to NYSE for debt-limit speech, analysts say he wants to ‘rally financial players to pressure the administration’ - April 14, 2023
- : Conservative boycott could create a backlash to the Bud Light backlash - April 14, 2023