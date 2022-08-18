The number of people who applied for unemployment benefits dipped to 250,000 in mid-August and appear to have stabilized after a steady increase during the summer.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: U.S. jobless claims fall to 250,000 and show little sign of surging layoffs - August 18, 2022
- MemeMoney: Bed Bath & Beyond stock sinks after Ryan Cohen discloses plan to unload stake; cash remains a worry, say analysts - August 18, 2022
- U.S. stocks struggle for direction at the open after decline in U.S. jobless claims - August 18, 2022