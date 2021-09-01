Economic Report: U.S. manufacturers grow in August at faster pace, ISM finds, but shortages are a big obstacle

Delta has added fresh stress on the U.S. economy, but companies face an even bigger challenge in finding the supplies and workers they need to keep pumping out goods and services. The ISM manufacturing index rose to 59.9% last month from 59.5%.
