Economic Report: U.S. manufacturing slumps worsens in December as ISM index falls to 10-year low

A slump of among American manufacturers deepened in December as a survey of senior executives showed the weakest performance in more than 10 years. The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index slid to 47.2% last month.
