Economic Report: U.S. retail sales climb 1% in June — but higher prices a big reason why

Sales at U.S. retailers rose a solid 1% in June, but some of the increase was tied to higher prices of gasoline and food. Sales likely fell if inflation is taken into account, pointing to some softening in the economy.
