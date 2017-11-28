Economic Report: U.S. trade deficit soars in October to cast early shadow on fourth quarter GDP

A surprisingly larger increase in the October U.S. trade deficit could be a drag on fourth-quarter GDP, but falling inventories point to a strong holiday season for American businesses.
