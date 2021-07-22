Economic Report: U.S. unemployment claims jump 51,000 to nine-week high of 419,000

The number of people applying for state unemployment benefits jumped in mid-July to the highest level in almost two months, but the increase was concentrated in just a handful of states and probably doesn’t signal any erosion in the U.S. labor market. Initial jobless claims surged by 51,000 to 419,000.
