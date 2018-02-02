Economic Report: Wages grow at fastest pace in more than 8 years as U.S. adds 200,000 jobs in January

The U.S. created 200,000 new jobs in the first month of 2018 and worker pay rose at the fastest yearly pace since 2009, showing that companies are still hungry to hire more than eight years after an economic expansion began.
