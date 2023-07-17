Wall Street was busy lowering their expectations for Chinese growth on Monday after official data showed the world’s number-two economy growing at a slower-than-expected rate.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Wall Street lowers China GDP expectations for the year after second-quarter numbers miss expectations - July 17, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Activision Blizzard stock climbs on another court win, Tesla shares rise on Cybertruck rollout and other stocks on the move - July 17, 2023
- : AT&T and two other telecoms downgraded at Citi on risks from legacy lead cables - July 17, 2023