Is a key interest rate going to rise sharply this month and put the U.S. closer to recession? Maybe, if the economy posts another supersized increase in new jobs in February.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Wall Street sees smaller 225,000 increase in U.S. jobs in February. A much larger gain might spur stiffer Fed rate hike. - March 8, 2023
- Biden to propose biggest federal-employee pay raise in 43 years: report - March 8, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock gives up gains after proceeds from Feb. equity offering rise, and CrowdStrike gains after earnings beat - March 8, 2023