The U.S. economy grew at a 2.4% annual pace in the second quarter running from April to June, propelled by strong consumer spending and a rebound in business investment.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: What recession? GDP speeds up to 2.4% in the spring - July 27, 2023
- Earnings Results: Royal Caribbean’s stock soars to pre-COVID levels after earnings beat and big bump up in outlook - July 27, 2023
- : ‘I still couldn’t find a place to lay my head’: How to find a job and housing with a criminal record — and why it’s so hard - July 27, 2023