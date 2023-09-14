U.S. wholesale prices jumped 0.7% in August largely because of rising energy costs and inflation more broadly was a touch higher than expected.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : A Republican senator wants to limit credit-card APRs to 18%, but these credit cards are already capped that rate - September 14, 2023
- Key Words: Georgia’s governor declares ‘state of emergency’ over inflation and pauses gas tax. But will that push up gas prices even further? - September 14, 2023
- Economic Report: Wholesale inflation posts largest increase in 14 months, PPI shows - September 14, 2023