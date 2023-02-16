U.S. wholesale prices jumped 0.7% in January to mark the biggest gain since last summer, offering further proof that inflation is sticky and unlikely to decline rapidly.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. stocks slide at Thursday open as latest economic data stoke rate-hike fears - February 16, 2023
- Economic Report: Wholesale prices surge again, PPI shows, in sign U.S. inflation is unlikely to ease quickly - February 16, 2023
- : DocuSign plans to lay off 10% of its staff - February 16, 2023