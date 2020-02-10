Edgewell’s stock rockets after calling off Harry’s merger deal, upbeat earnings

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co. rocketed 21% toward a 3-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the consumer products company, which brands include Schick, said it was calling off its deal to buy subscription shaving service Harry’s Inc. The company also reported a fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations, according to FactSet, while lowering its sales growth outlook. Edgewell said its decision to terminate the Harry’s deal comes after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed suit last week to block the merger, citing concerns over the loss of a competitor. Edgewell said Harry’s plans to pursue litigation, but Edgewell said it believes such litigation “has not merit.” Edgewell’s stock rose 13.4% on Feb. 3 after the FTC’s suit was announced. Since Edgewell announced the deal to buy Harry’s on May 9, 2019, the stock had lost 23.5% through Friday, while the S&P 500 has rallied 15.6% over the same time.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

