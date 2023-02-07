The Energy Information Administration raised its 2023 forecasts for WTI and Brent oil, but reduced its outlook for U.S. natural-gas prices, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday. The EIA said Brent oil is expected to average $83.63 a gallon this year — up 0.6% from the January forecast. The government agency also lifted its 2023 West Texas Intermediate forecast by 0.9% to $77.84 a gallon. U.S. natural-gas prices, meanwhile, will likely average $3.40 per million British thermal units this year, down 30.5% from the January forecast. For 2024, the EIA cut its natural-gas price forecast by 15.8% to $4.04. In Tuesday dealings, March WTI oil CLH23 rose $2.58, or 3.5%, to $76.69 a barrel and March natural gas NGH23 traded at $2.527 per million Btus, up nearly 2.9% on the New York Mercantile Exchange. April Brent crude BRNJ23 traded at $2.32, up 2.8%, or $83.31, on ICE Futures Europe.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

