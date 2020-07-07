EIA lifts price forecasts for oil and U.S. crude output

The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its forecasts for U.S. and global benchmark oil prices and U.S. crude production for this year and next, according to the Short-Term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday. The EIA lifted its 2020 West Texas Intermediate crude price forecast to $37.55 a barrel, up 6.9% from the June forecast. It also expects 2021 prices to average $45.70 in 2021, up 4.1% from the previous forecast. For Brent crude, it raised this year’s forecast by 6.5% to $40.50 and next year’s by 3.8% to $49.70. The EIA also said it expects domestic oil production to an average 11.63 million barrels per day this year, up 0.6% from the previous view, while lifting the 2021 forecast by 1.6% to 11.01 million barrels per day. “Changes in supply and demand have shifted global oil markets from an estimated 21 million barrels per day of oversupply in April to inventory draws in June,” Linda Capuano, EIA administrator, said in a statement. “EIA estimates June consumption increased by almost 10 million barrels per day from April at the same time that global supply fell by 12 million barrels per day as a result of reduced production from OPEC+ and price-driven declines in the United States and Canada.” In Tuesday dealings, August West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $40.92 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.7%. Brent crude traded at $43.36, up 26 cents, or 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story