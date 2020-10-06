EIA lowers price forecasts for oil, lifts U.S. crude production outlook for 2020

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reduced its 2020 forecasts for U.S. and global benchmark oil prices, but raised its U.S. crude production outlook for this year, according to the Short-Term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday. The EIA cut its 2020 West Texas Intermediate crude price forecast to $38.76 a barrel, down 0.6% from the September forecast. It expects 2021 prices to average $44.72, down 0.8% from the previous forecast. For Brent crude, it also lowered this year’s forecast by 1.7% to $41.19 and next year’s by 4.1% to $47.07. The EIA said it expects domestic oil production to average 11.45 million barrels per day this year, up 0.6% from the previous view, but it left the 2021 forecast unchanged at 11.09 million barrels per day. In Tuesday dealings, November West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $40.29 a barrel, up $1.07, or 2.7%. December Brent crude traded at $42.24, up 95 cents, or 2.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

