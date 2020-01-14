EIA raises 2020 oil price forecasts, sees U.S. crude output records this year and next

Breaking News
The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its 2020 forecasts for West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude oil prices and said it expects to see U.S. crude-oil production reach new records in 2020 and 2021, according to the Short-Term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday. The EIA pegged its 2020 WTI oil forecast at $59.25 a barrel, up 7.7% from its previous view. It lifted its Brent crude price forecast by 7.1% to $64.83 for 2020. The agency also expects U.S. crude production of 13.30 million barrels a day this year, up 0.9% from the previous view, with 2021 output seen at 13.71 million barrels a day. For 2020, total world output of crude oil and liquid fuels are forecast at 102.37 million barrels a day, while total consumption is seen at 102.11 million barrels a day. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, are forecast to average $2.33 per million British thermal units this year, down 5% from the previous forecast. In Tuesday trading, February WTI added 32 cents, or 0.6%, to $58.40 a barrel and March Brent rose 63 cents, or 1%, to $64.83 a barrel. February natural gas traded at $2.236 per million Btus, up 5.4 cents, or 2.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

