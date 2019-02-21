EIA report shows a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 177 billion cubic feet for the week ended Feb. 15. That was bigger than the 165 billion cubic foot decline forecasted by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 1.705 trillion cubic feet, down 73 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 362 billion below the five-year average, the government said. March natural gas traded at $2.689 per million British thermal units, up 5.3 cents, or 2%, from Wednesday’s settlement. It was at $2.669 before the supply data.

